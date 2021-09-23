National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.22 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.