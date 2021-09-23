Natuzzi (NTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, September 24th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTZ opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

