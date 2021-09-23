Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.62. 38,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 206,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.10% and a negative return on equity of 93.92%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVB. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 73,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

