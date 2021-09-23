Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 199,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,909,602 shares.The stock last traded at $22.36 and had previously closed at $22.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Get Navient alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,475 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Navient by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,969 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Navient by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.