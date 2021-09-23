Needham & Company LLC Raises ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target to $35.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ECOM opened at $26.60 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $793.56 million, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

