Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

