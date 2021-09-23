Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NEPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NEPT opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.42. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

