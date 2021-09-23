NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $93.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

