Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $650.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $618.63.

Netflix stock opened at $590.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.49. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $391,275,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

