NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well poised to retain its leadership in the consumer networking market by capitalizing on technology inflections and building recurring subscription service revenues to boost its momentum in 2021. Product launches, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards, act as a major tailwind. Solid demand for low port count switches supported by ProAV strength drives Small and Medium Business unit momentum. NETGEAR is on track to meet its goal of tapping 650,000 subscribers by the end of 2021, indicating a healthy potential for its long-term growth. However, component shortages and supply chain disruptions stemming from COVID-19 are significant headwinds. It is susceptible to seasonality, particularly in the Connected Home business segment, which is expected to impair its growth. Escalated research and development expenses strain its margins.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $968.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,352. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

