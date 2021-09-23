New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,816,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 552,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 143,534 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 255,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

