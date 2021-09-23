New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGO. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

