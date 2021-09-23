New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

