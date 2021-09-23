New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 41,245 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,440 shares of company stock worth $2,360,267. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

REPX stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

