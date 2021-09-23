NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 2,764 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 188,799 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

