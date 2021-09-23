NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.86.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $9.18 on Thursday, hitting $760.73. 4,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,212. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $768.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

