NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,782 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,941. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $28.86.

