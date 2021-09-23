NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,002. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

