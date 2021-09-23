NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.74. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,925. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

