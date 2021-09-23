NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 736 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.65. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,117. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.89 and a 12-month high of $210.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

