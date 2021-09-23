NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,725 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.84. 28,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

