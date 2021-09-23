NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFYEF. CIBC downgraded shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

NFYEF stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6628 per share. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

