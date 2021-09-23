NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$32.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of NFI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

NFI stock opened at C$23.93 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$14.97 and a 1 year high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.09%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

