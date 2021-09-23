NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 18,735 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,135,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.53. 82,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.