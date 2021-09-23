NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.39.

DPZ traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $496.41. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,062. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

