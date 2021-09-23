NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,774 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

