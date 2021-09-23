NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $15.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,699.75. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,590. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,600.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,493.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,694.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.