NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 4,763 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $17,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

SWKS stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.82. 1,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

