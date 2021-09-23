NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 7,263 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,684,000 after buying an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.27. 3,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.51. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

