Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,219 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,306. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

