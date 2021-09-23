Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,005 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.42. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.