Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

NIO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. 866,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,885,398. NIO has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NIO by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 66,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

