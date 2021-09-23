Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 5.1% Higher

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.22. 5,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,028,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 315.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 1,445,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after buying an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after buying an additional 974,939 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after buying an additional 907,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after buying an additional 516,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

