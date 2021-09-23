Nord/LB Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.96 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €60.96 ($71.72) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.00 ($67.05).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €60.62 ($71.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 1-year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.42.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.