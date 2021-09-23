North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total transaction of C$103,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,027,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,868,535.80.

North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,429. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.99 and a 12 month high of C$21.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.