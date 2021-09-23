NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35.

