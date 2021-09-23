NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 41 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $662.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $611.37 and its 200-day moving average is $543.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

