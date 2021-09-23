NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

USMV opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

