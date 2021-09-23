NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,211 iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth $426,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

