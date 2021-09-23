NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 36.1% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $279,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $644,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $1,078,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $129.53.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.