NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT opened at $77.12 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

