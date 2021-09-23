Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price (up previously from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $247.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

