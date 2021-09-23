Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises about 1.8% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $106.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.