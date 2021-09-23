Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) & dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Financial Contrast

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrop Grumman and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $36.80 billion 1.52 $3.19 billion $23.65 14.74 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 12.10% 39.32% 9.73% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northrop Grumman and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 1 1 7 0 2.67 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus price target of $400.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.77%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment consists of Autonomous Systems and Manned Aircrafts. The Defense Systems segment consists of Battle Management and Missile Systems. The Mission Systems segment consists of Airborne Sensors and Networks, Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions, Maritime/Land Systems and Sensors and Navigation, Targeting and Survivability. The Space Systems segment consists of operations relating Launch and Strategic Missiles and space. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

