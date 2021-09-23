Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NWN opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

