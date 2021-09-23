Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.57 Million

Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to post $160.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.00 million and the lowest is $70.10 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $6.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,362.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $932.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NCLH stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.61. 601,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,963,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,806,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after acquiring an additional 305,467 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $14,711,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

