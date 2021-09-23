NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.71. 4,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,375. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

