Nutanix’s (NTNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $830,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

