Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.40. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of NTR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,356. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $65.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after buying an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.