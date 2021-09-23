NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $3.58. 6,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,832. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.